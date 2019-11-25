Sunny and warmer Monday, rain returns Tuesday

Fog will quickly mix out through the late morning hours Monday. This will leave North Alabama with sunny skies into this afternoon. Compared to Sunday afternoon, today's highs will run about 5-10 degrees warmer which is low to mid 60s.

Clouds will increase overnight tonight and through tomorrow morning. Most if not all of North Alabama will remain dry through Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances quickly increase by the early evening hours Tuesday and through late night hours. If we see some thunderstorms the best chances will be late Tuesday and into the overnight hours Wednesday morning. Severe weather is not expected but periods of heavy rain will be possible.

By sunrise Wednesday morning most of the rain will be exiting east into Georgia. If heading north, south or west you can likely hit the roads just after sunrise. If you are heading east you may want to wait until closer to noon so that you don't catch back up with the rain Wednesday.

Expect dry conditions Wednesday afternoon and Thanksgiving. Rain chances pick back up Friday but much higher rain chances arrive by Saturday.