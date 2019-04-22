Sunny and warm start to the workweek

Other than a few passing high clouds Monday the Tennessee Valley will see sunny skies and slightly warmer afternoon highs.

Most of the Valley warmed to the mid to upper 70s Easter Sunday, today will bring widespread low 80s.

Expect periods of partly cloudy skies Tuesday but enough sunshine to warm the Valley to the low 80s and even slightly warmer than Monday afternoon.

Rain chances will go up a little bit Wednesday afternoon and evening but most areas will remain dry. Better chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms will arrive Thursday and into Friday morning.

Thankfully the severe threat is very low Thursday. However you should treat all thunderstorms seriously and head indoors once you hear thunder. If the forecast does shift towards an increased severe threat on Thursday the Storm Tracker Weather Team will be here to let you know.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will drop off Friday afternoon for the Tennessee Valley and will open the door to a sunny weekend.