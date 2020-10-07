Sunny and warm Wednesday, Delta's remnants by this weekend

This morning's fog clears out quickly by late morning and the sunny skies will warm North Alabama to the lower 80s by mid-afternoon. We remain dry through tomorrow, although thin, high clouds start streaming into the area during the second half of the day Thursday. Rain from Delta holds off until Friday and into this weekend.

The official track from the National Hurricane Center indicates Delta maintaining tropical storm strength through at least central Mississippi. It should be a remnant low by the time it reaches North Alabama. Regardless, the closer we are to the center of circulation, the greater our chance for stronger winds, heavy rain and potentially severe weather: including a quick spin-up tornado.

For what it's worth, the center of the NHC track grazes the Shoals as the center of the Delta's remnant low passes by. At this time, it looks like Saturday night into Sunday morning will be our rainiest time period. Keep in mind there's still some disagreement in the exact speed and timing of Delta after landfall, so this entire forecast is somewhat subject to change as a result. Wind gusting in excess of 35 mph will be possible, in addition to 1 to 2+ inches of rain Saturday and Sunday alone.

On Saturday, brief spin-up tornadoes are possible if there's enough sunshine and available energy between rainbands. Most data indicates that instability will be limited to nonexistent so the tornado threat is extremely low to unlikely. This severe threat can always change depending on shifts in the track so continue to monitor the forecast the next few days.

Finally, the rain begins to taper heading into the new workweek. It looks like it won't be completely quiet Monday, but only a few showers are expected. Temperatures warm into the lower 80s again next week, too.