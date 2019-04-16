Sunny and warm Tuesday, severe storms return Thursday

Afternoon highs will warm to near 80 for the Tennessee Valley Tuesday. Other than some passing high clouds expect sunny skies.

Increasing clouds will arrive late tonight and into Wednesday. These thicker clouds will allow for much warmer overnight lows with most of the Valley remaining in the 50s for Wednesday morning lows.

Despite the cloud cover Wednesday, afternoon highs will still warm to near 80 and we will also remain dry.

Attention then turns to Thursday as the next round of possible severe thunderstorms arrive. The day will begin dry Thursday but showers and even some isolated thunderstorms will be possible by the late morning and into the afternoon. The window we are watching for severe thunderstorms will be late afternoon through the late night hours. Primary concern Thursday will be damaging straight line winds but a tornado or two will be possible. Severe threat will end just after midnight Friday morning.