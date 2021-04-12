A sunny and warm Monday, cooler with rain by midweek

Sunny skies from sunrise to sunset for North Alabama Monday. This afternoon tops out around 80° which is 5-10 degrees warmer than Sunday. There will be a bit of west breeze but should be refreshing with the warm and sunny conditions today.

A small disturbance will slide by the region Tuesday. We can't completely rule out an isolated shower with this disturbance, but most should stay dry. We will see more clouds than sun Tuesday, keeping temperatures in check in the mid 70s.

By Wednesday, a stronger system will bring higher chances for scattered showers. This Wednesday system will be mostly just a plain rain event but a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. Rain will be light in nature, so no flooding concerns are expected. At most, rainfall amounts of a tenth to maybe a quarter inch are possible.