Sunny and warm Easter Sunday

The cloud cover from Saturday will continue to exit east and will allow for another chilly start Sunday morning. For some Easter sunrise services, temperatures may be in the upper 30s to low 40s around 6:00 am.

The Tennessee Valley will warm to the mid to upper 70s Sunday which is 10 to 20 degrees warmer than Saturday afternoon.

Widespread highs in the 80s will arrive Monday and will stick around through Tuesday if not Wednesday afternoon of next week.

The next best chance for rain and some thunderstorms will be Thursday of next week. Severe threat appears minimal for the Tennessee Valley next Thursday but the Storm Tracker Weather Team will continue to follow closely.