Sunny, cooler and unseasonably low humidity Thursday

Wednesday's cold front pushed all the tropical moisture well east of North Alabama with unseasonably dry air replacing the last few days humid conditions. Highs will warm to the low to mid 80s today. Those 80s will be comfortable thanks to huge drop in humidity.

The wind continues to shift to more out of the north Thursday. We'll see some gusts of 15-20 mph but that's lower than the 30 mph+ gusts we had in place yesterday. The big concern for folks spending time outdoors will the Extreme UV levels. Levels peak at solar noon which is 12:45 pm with burn times at 10 minutes or less without any sun protection.

High pressure keeps a sunny sky in the forecast through at least the weekend, but the pattern starts to shift early next week. Temperatures approach 90 again Wednesday and the chance for an isolated shower or storm returns to the forecast.