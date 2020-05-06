Sunny and still unseasonably cool

A "reinforcing" cold front brought a swath of cloud cover and blast of cool air to North Alabama Wednesday. Temperatures will be running 15 degrees below average Thursday morning and by the afternoon, we'll still be unseasonably cool. Fortunately, sunshine is back across the area...at least for a day.

Our next cold front arrive Friday. Clouds thicken Thursday night and a couple of isolated showers will be possible to start Friday morning. Those showers increase in coverage ahead of and along the cold front, ultimately dropping about half an inch of rain for most locations. Severe weather doesn't look likely at this time. In fact, thunderstorm chances are generally quite low with Friday's system.

The rain end Friday evening and the clouds move out overnight. Get ready for CHILLY conditions Saturday as lows dip to the upper 30 by the morning. That'll be cold enough to threaten record low temperatures and it will be similarly cold Mother's Day (Sunday) morning. If there's any bright side to this it's that A) mosquitoes won't survive these cold nights, so we'll avoid those bug bites just a bit longer and B) you're probably saving some money on your A/C bill!