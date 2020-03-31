Sunny and still cool Wednesday

With a wind out of the northwest and a clearing sky, temperatures are going to get quite chilly by Wednesday morning - at least compared to the past several days. We'll dip into the upper 30s by sunrise tomorrow! While that's right on the threshold for frost development, that northwesterly breeze should be enough to keep frost from forming across the area.
Sun is abundant Wednesday, but the wind continues out of the north. That'll only allow temperatures to get close to the 60 degree mark during the afternoon. As the wind shifts a bit Thursday, we'll warm a bit. Highs will be back to the upper 60s - right on average for this point in the season. The 70s return by Friday and by the end of the weekend, we'll be in the upper 70s. The chance for an isolated shower or storm is back starting Friday, but any decent shot at rain holds off until the beginning of next week.
