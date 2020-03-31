Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sunny and still cool Wednesday

The rain is coming to an end and clouds are thinning overnight.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

With a wind out of the northwest and a clearing sky, temperatures are going to get quite chilly by Wednesday morning - at least compared to the past several days. We'll dip into the upper 30s by sunrise tomorrow! While that's right on the threshold for frost development, that northwesterly breeze should be enough to keep frost from forming across the area.

Sun is abundant Wednesday, but the wind continues out of the north. That'll only allow temperatures to get close to the 60 degree mark during the afternoon. As the wind shifts a bit Thursday, we'll warm a bit. Highs will be back to the upper 60s - right on average for this point in the season. The 70s return by Friday and by the end of the weekend, we'll be in the upper 70s. The chance for an isolated shower or storm is back starting Friday, but any decent shot at rain holds off until the beginning of next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events