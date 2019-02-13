Sunny and seasonable today

Temperatures will be very seasonable today, with highs in the mid 50s. Our mostly sunny day today evolves into a partly cloudy Valentine's Day tomorrow. Temperatures increase with a shift in wind, bringing highs into the lower 60s. The rain mainly holds off until Friday, but a few showers will be possible late Thursday night.

Heading into the weekend, we won't see much in the way of sunshine or "nice" weather. A round of showers rolls through Friday into Friday night, which means rain lingers into early Saturday morning. We'll see showers off and on again Sunday and Monday. However, rain chances are higher Monday evening and especially Monday night.

Our next big rainmaker should ramp up in intensity Tuesday, especially Tuesday night through Wednesday. Some data sources indicate rainfall totals between 4 and 5 inches, in which case flooding will become a major concern across the area. This is a factor we will be closely monitoring in the coming days.

Throughout the entire extended period, temperatures won't fluctuate wildly. Highs stay in the 50s and 60s and lows range from the upper 30s to lower 50s.