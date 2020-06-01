Sunny and seasonable start to June

A pleasant start to June this morning. Overnight lows bottom out in the low to mid 50s. Thanks to the clear skies, expect a quick warm up into this afternoon. Temperatures will be near 80 by noon and top out in the mid 80s by late afternoon. Today is the transition day for North Alabama. The drier air from this weekend will be exiting as humid Gulf of Mexico air slowly returns today and Tuesday.

The biggest concern today will be sun protection. Don't forget to take the sunscreen with you, reapplying may be necessary for extended time outdoors. UV index values will be Very High to near Extreme, burn time around solar noon(12:44 pm) is 15 minutes or less with no sun protection.

Summer like air returns by Tuesday with many spots coming close to the 90 degree mark. Most of the area will likely see highs in the 90s for the first time this year on Wednesday. With the return of the 90s come the return of rain chances. Much of Wednesday will be dry, but a stray showers is possible during the afternoon. More widespread shower and thunderstorm chances arrive Thursday as a frontal boundary stalls out just to our north across middle Tennessee. Those storm chances will continue into next weekend. No day looks to be a washout, however, and rainfall totals will stay under a tenth of an inch for all of North Alabama.