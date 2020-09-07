Sunny and pleasant for now

Labor Day lived up to expectations: sunny from beginning to end with seasonable temperatures and decent humidity. Tonight, we’ll be back down to the lower 60s under another clear sky. For Tuesday, get ready for the return for the return of the 90s. However, we’ll keep the sunshine and quiet conditions.

For some school districts, Tuesday marks the first day back. Weather at the bus stop shouldn’t be cool enough to need a jacket. Besides, the sunshine will warm us up quickly by mid-morning.

In fact, high pressure keeps our weather pretty quiet until the end of the week. An isolated shower or storm is possible both Thursday and Friday, but more widespread rain chances wait until the weekend. Temperatures don’t creep too far into the 90s and lows stay around 70 starting by the middle of the week.