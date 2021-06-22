Clear

Sunny and pleasant again Wednesday

It's jacket weather Wednesday morning! Get ready for a crisp start to the day.

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 5:09 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Temperatures more akin to early May are on the way Wednesday morning. Tonight, temperatures will be unseasonably cool for late June as lows dip into the mid 50s under a clear sky. Wednesday afternoon is slightly warmer but still sunny as high pressure keeps things quiet.

We'll be a touch warmer again Thursday as well, but temperatures pretty much plateau heading into the weekend. Overnight lows moderate too, hitting the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday morning and beyond.

Rain chances are scarce for the next few days with only an isolated shower or storm Friday and Saturday afternoon. A few storms are possible Sunday, then widespread, scattered showers and storms return Monday and Tuesday.

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
