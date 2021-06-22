Sunny and pleasant again Wednesday

Temperatures more akin to early May are on the way Wednesday morning. Tonight, temperatures will be unseasonably cool for late June as lows dip into the mid 50s under a clear sky. Wednesday afternoon is slightly warmer but still sunny as high pressure keeps things quiet.

We'll be a touch warmer again Thursday as well, but temperatures pretty much plateau heading into the weekend. Overnight lows moderate too, hitting the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday morning and beyond.

Rain chances are scarce for the next few days with only an isolated shower or storm Friday and Saturday afternoon. A few storms are possible Sunday, then widespread, scattered showers and storms return Monday and Tuesday.