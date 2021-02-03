Sunny and noticeably warmer Wednesday, rain returns Thursday night

Once again North Alabama saw wind chills in the teens Wednesday morning. This was due more to temperatures bottoming in the low to mid-20s this morning rather than the stronger winds we had in place both Monday and Tuesday morning. The sunny skies stick around all day Wednesday and highs warm to near 50° around 3:00pm. Today will feel about 15 degrees warmer than the mid-afternoon yesterday thanks to lighter winds.

Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it. The forecast becomes much more active late week. Clouds return Thursday ahead of a cold front that brings widespread showers Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain could linger into Friday morning, but the bulk of the rain should clear out by midday Friday. Rainfall totals will be around a quarter to half inch for most spots. Colder air will begin to move in as the front passes through. Highs drop from the upper 50s Thursday back into the upper 40s Friday.

Still a lot of questions with Sunday through the middle of next week. The latest forecast model data over the last 24-36 hours has trended towards the arctic air-mass staying bottled up to our north. It is possible that temperatures remain seasonable through Tuesday before the much advertised arctic blast arrives in North Alabama Wednesday and Thursday.