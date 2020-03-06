Sunny and mild all weekend

Temperatures start out near 30 degrees, but more sunshine will allow temperatures to warm into the upper 50s. For Sunday, even more good news. Lows aren't quite as cold and we'll have a high in the lower 60s.

While Monday starts out with just some cloud cover, rain returns later in the evening. Expect widespread showers overnight heading into Tuesday, then scattered showers off and on through the rest of next week. A few thunderstorms are possible too, but there's no outlined risk of severe weather. In regard to flooding, we should see less than an inch and a half of rain in a 5 day time span, which will help limit flooding problems.