Sunny and mild Wednesday, rain returns Friday

For parts of North Alabama Wednesday was the coldest morning of the fall season so far. Many areas made it down to the 30s with Athens dropping to 34 in the 6:00 am hour. The clear skies that made the chilly start possible will also allow for a quick warm up. By noon we will be in the low 60s and highs will top out near 70 by mid afternoon.

Expect another chilly morning Thursday but about 5-10 degrees warmer than this morning. Thursday will also be the last dry day with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

The difficult question the last 3-5 days has been the track of a low pressure system Friday and into this weekend and the rain associated with it. Forecast models have finally aligned with the track and it now appears that we will see a soaking rain beginning by Friday morning and lasting into Saturday. Just about all the data has the rain exiting by midnight or sunrise on Sunday. This will allow for a dry finish to the weekend.