Sunny and mild Thursday

Any showers and storms from Wednesday afternoon and evening come to an end overnight and for Thursday, the weather will be nearly picture perfect. Temperatures start out near 60 degrees in the morning and afternoon highs only make it to the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. These temperatures are well below average. For reference, the average low at this point in June is in the upper 60s and the average high is in the upper 80s. Throughout the next 7 days, temperatures will be very seasonable.

Heading into the weekend, Friday morning will be even cooler. Morning lows dip to the mid 50s and while that's not quite a record, it's within a few degrees. During the afternoon, we'll return to the lower 80s. Highs jump to 90 on Saturday and a few showers and storms develop Sunday. Those storms become more widespread toward the beginning of the work week, lingering into at least the next weekend.