Sunny and lighter winds Thursday

Sunny skies allow for a quick warm up after Thursday morning's chilly start. Overnight low dropped to the low 40s with a few isolated spots down to the mid to upper 30s. Today's lows were 15-20 degrees below normal for early May.

Decatur and Huntsville get a do over for the We Salute Alabama flyover late this morning. Low clouds prevented views on Tuesday but today's sunny skies make for perfect conditions. Lighter winds will also cut down on the chill factor if you're heading outside to watch this morning.

Our next cold front arrives Friday. Clouds thicken Thursday night and a couple of isolated showers will be possible to start Friday morning. Those showers increase in coverage ahead of and along the cold front, ultimately dropping about half an inch of rain for most locations. Severe weather doesn't look likely at this time. In fact, thunderstorm chances are generally quite low with Friday's system.

The rain ends Friday evening and the clouds move out overnight. Get ready for CHILLY conditions Saturday as lows dip to the upper 30 by the morning. That'll be cold enough to threaten record low temperatures and it will be similarly cold Mother's Day (Sunday) morning. If there's any bright side to this it's that A) mosquitoes won't survive these cold nights, so we'll avoid those bug bites just a bit longer and B) you're probably saving some money on your A/C bill!