Sunny Monday, next round of heavy rain and storms Tuesday and Wednesday

A refreshing start to the workweek for North Alabama Monday. We saw widespread lows in the 30s but not low enough for a damaging frost or freeze. The clear skies that allowed for the chilly start will also allow for the quick warm up through mid-afternoon Monday. We will still be 3-5 degrees below normal this afternoon but the sunny skies and light east winds will make for a pleasant spring afternoon.

The dry weather should last through about sunset Tuesday for most of North Alabama. It will also be much warmer with highs in the mid 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Showers and storms move in from out out of the west, southwest through the overnight hours and through the late morning Wednesday. The primary hazard will be heavy rain with the accompanying flood, flash flood threat. There is the chance for a few strong storms and isolated severe storms but the threat is much lower than this past weekend and last workweek.

With another 1" to 2.5"+ of additional rain and runoff more flooding of creeks and rivers is likely. Flash flooding will also be elevated with any thunderstorms that slow down or train over the same location.