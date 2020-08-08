Sunny and hot weekend ahead

Get ready for more heat and more humidity for your weekend. Highs will top out in the mid 90s for most of North Alabama today with plenty of sunshine all day long. Heat index values will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon as well. Today will be a great day to be out on the water or to get some yard work done around the house, but be sure to take plenty of breaks in cool areas and stay hydrated. Don't forget the sunscreen either! The UV index is in the extreme category, meaning you can get burned in as little as 10 minutes without protection.

The heat continues Sunday, with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values near 100 during the afternoon. Rain chances return to the forecast Sunday afternoon with isolated showers and storms possible. Coverage will be fairly limited and most locations will stay dry. That changes heading into the new work week. Showers and storms will largely be thanks to daytime heating each afternoon, but increased amounts of moisture will allow for coverage of these showers and storms to be on the increase through the week as well. No widespread severe weather is expected, but the strongest storms could still produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Rainfall totals over the next week will hover in the half inch to one inch range. The rain will not bring much relief in the heat, with highs staying in the low to mid 90s all week long.