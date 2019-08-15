Clear

Sunny and hot but lower humidity Thursday

Drier air today will keep heat index values much lower than the last few days. Thursday's highs warm to the low 90s under sunny skies.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Temperatures dropped Wednesday afternoon but humidity was still elevated.  Drier air from out of the north will allow for much lower humidity this afternoon.  This drop in humidity will keep heat index values closer to the low to mid 90s Thursday afternoon.

The Tennessee Valley will remain dry through Saturday but we will warm back up heading into the weekend.  Mid 90s will be possible Friday and upper 90s  are possible Saturday.  Humidity will slowly increase by Saturday but still well below what we saw earlier this week.

Rain and thunderstorm chances return Sunday but much higher chances arrive by early next week.  Rain totals the first half of next week will be between 0.25"-0.50". 

