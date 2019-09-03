Sunny and hot Tuesday as Dorian begins its trip along the coast today

Another hot day is on the way for north Alabama. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s Tuesday afternoon with some spots possibly reaching the upper 90s. More of the same for Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 90s. By Wednesday evening a cold front will begin to make its way through the region. This will be a "dry" cold front, as we are expecting no rain as this front moves through north Alabama. Once it moves through Thursday morning, temperatures will be back to normal for early September, with highs only in the upper 80s to near 90 Thursday and Friday afternoon. While it's not a major cool down as far as temperatures are concerned, the humidity will be absent from the area for a couple days, keeping things warm but comfortable. No rain chances are in the forecast for the next seven days.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian continues to wreak havoc on the Bahamas, with catastrophic damage now coming out of areas like the Abaco islands and Freeport. Dorian has not moved for the last 24 hours, and continues to sit over the northern Bahamas this morning, continuing to produce catastrophic damage. If there is any good news, Dorian has weakened to a Category 3 hurricane this morning with winds of 120 miles per hour. However, this is still an incredibly powerful storm. While direct landfall in Florida is no longer anticipated, heavy rain, storm surge up to 4-7 feet and hurricane force winds upwards of 100 miles per hour are possible in Florida through Wednesday evening, then continuing into Georgia and the Carolinas Thursday and Friday. If Dorian were to make landfall on the United States, it would most likely take place Thursday evening or early Friday anywhere between Myrtle Beach, SC and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The forecast still remains quite uncertain as a lot of factors are at play with Dorian and its eventual path. We will continue to track Dorian for you and provide updates as soon as we receive them.