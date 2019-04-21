Sunny and even warmer Monday

Monday morning will still be cool enough for a jacket. We'll be warming quickly and afternoon highs make it to the lower 80s after starting near 50 degrees. Through Wednesday, each day is a bit warmer than the last. However, showers will be possible again Thursday morning. The afternoon brings a chance for thunderstorms too. Showers linger into Friday morning and temperatures both days top out in the mid 70s.

Just in time for the weekend, the clouds and showers exit the Valley and the sunshine makes a return. Highs on Saturday reach the upper 70s and on Sunday, we'll hit the lower 80s.