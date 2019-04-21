Clear

Sunny and even warmer Monday

The work week will kick off much like the weekend ended: a sunny sky and warm temperatures.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 3:54 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Monday morning will still be cool enough for a jacket. We'll be warming quickly and afternoon highs make it to the lower 80s after starting near 50 degrees. Through Wednesday, each day is a bit warmer than the last. However, showers will be possible again Thursday morning. The afternoon brings a chance for thunderstorms too. Showers linger into Friday morning and temperatures both days top out in the mid 70s.

Just in time for the weekend, the clouds and showers exit the Valley and the sunshine makes a return. Highs on Saturday reach the upper 70s and on Sunday, we'll hit the lower 80s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events