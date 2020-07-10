Sunny and dry Saturday with almost tolerable temperatures

Get ready for a clear sky overnight with temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday morning. We'll start out sunny and with a slight breeze out of the northwest, humidity will be low enough to keep heat index values in check during the afternoon. Storms stay out of the forecast, at least that's the case during the day.

By late Saturday night, we're monitoring the risk for a of complex of storms arriving from the northwest. These, if they make it to North Alabama, will have the capability of producing gusty wind in addition to heavy rain. For the rest of the day Sunday, expect scattered showers and storms to redevelop as a cold front passes through. The best chance for a severe storm stays focused to the afternoon and evening hours with damaging wind still the main threat. All of the WAAY 31 coverage area is included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather Sunday, meaning isolated severe storms are possible. You can expect most thunderstorm activity to fade by midnight Sunday into Monday.

Looking ahead, there is a bit of a "light at the end of the tunnel." By the middle of next week, high pressure builds in and limits storm chances. Get ready for more heat, though. Highs should be back in the mid 90s by midweek, potentially even reaching the upper 90s by the end of the week.​ With the return of the humidity, it'll feel as hot as 105°.