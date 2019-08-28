Sunny and dropping humidity the rest of the workweek

A cold front cleared the Tennessee Valley overnight early Wednesday morning. This is allowing from dry and sunny conditions Wednesday afternoon. North winds of 10-15 mph will also usher in drier air which will help to keep afternoon humidity unseasonably low for late August the next 3-4 days.

Highs will warm to the upper 80s Wednesday and will warm back to near 90 Friday and into this weekend. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s Thursday morning with even some upper 50s possible. If winds drop off enough Thursday morning, dense fog will be possible, especially in low lying spots.

We are keeping a close eye on Dorian but most data keeps the widespread rain well off to our east and southeast early next week. We will continue to monitor the track of Dorian closely the next 7 days.