Sunny and dropping humidity the rest of the workweek

Wednesday is the start of a dry stretch for the Tennessee Valley. Drier air from the north will help to keep afternoon humidity lower the rest of this week.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 8:15 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

A cold front cleared the Tennessee Valley overnight early Wednesday morning.  This is allowing from dry and sunny conditions Wednesday afternoon.  North winds of 10-15 mph will also usher in drier air which will help to keep afternoon humidity unseasonably low for late August the next 3-4 days.

Highs will warm to the upper 80s Wednesday and will warm back to near 90 Friday and into this weekend.  Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s Thursday morning with even some upper 50s possible.  If winds drop off enough Thursday morning, dense fog will be possible, especially in low lying spots.

We are keeping a close eye on Dorian but most data keeps the widespread rain well off to our east and southeast early next week.  We will continue to monitor the track of Dorian closely the next 7 days.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
