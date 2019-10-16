Sunny and crisp now, tracking weekend changes

We'll see quiet weather through the end of the week, then things start to ramp up again for the weekend. In the meantime, expect morning temperatures in the lower 40s and highs in the 60s and 70s Thursday and Friday.

It may be the middle of October, but we are still very much in hurricane season. In fact, a disturbance off the Bay of Campeche will be drifting northward through the Gulf over the next couple of days. It moves onshore this weekend and pumps warm, moist Gulf air northward with it. Our rain chances increase Saturday, then the low pushes eastward Sunday.

We'll likely see higher rain totals with a cold front that passes Monday. Timing is hard to nail down right now, but regardless it looks to be a wet start to the work week. We can see some stronger storms, too. The time of day the front passes will play a role in the strength of those storms, so we're watching that in the coming days.

With the talk of rain back in the forecast, you're probably wondering how much and if it will help with the drought. Well, we can pick up as much as 1.25 to 2.00 inches over the next 7 days. It will help, but we'll need several more of these similar events through the next few months.