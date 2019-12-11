Sunny and cold to start Thursday

The snow from Tuesday evening has all but melted across North Alabama. Sunshine has helped continue to melt any slick spots and for the most part, the pavement is now dry. Temperatures will be below freezing again Thursday morning, but any widespread lingering ice from Tuesday's winter weather isn't likely. Sun won't be as prevalent Thursday. However, a gusty southeast wind pushes temperatures back into the lower 50s - only a couple degrees shy of being back on average.

Increasing high clouds Thursday afternoon signal another shift in the weather pattern. Showers are back in the forecast for Friday, mainly focused toward our central and eastern counties. We won't get a lot of rain in total as most locations won't see much more than half an inch. There's no big chill expected through the weekend as highs stay in the mid 50s. Our next decent shot at rain accompanies a cold front that passes toward the beginning of next week. Highs go from near 60 Monday to the mid 40s Tuesday. Rain totals will likely be close to an inch and even a few storms are possible as the front moves through Monday.