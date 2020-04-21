Sunny Tuesday, severe storms possible Thursday

Another sunny afternoon for North Alabama Tuesday. Highs will warm to the low to mid 70s with occasional gusty northwest winds. Some gusts up to 25 mph today but these northwest winds will also keep the humidity down, making for a comfortable late April afternoon.

Wednesday starts out dry with clouds steadily increasing through the day. Like Tuesday, a shower isn't impossible, but the heavier stuff holds off until overnight. Showers and storms move in, ramping up closer to sunrise Thursday. Isolated severe storms will be possible through the late morning hours Thursday but the higher threat may come with a second wave of storms Thursday afternoon.

Enough instability could be realized Thursday afternoon as increased Gulf of Mexico moisture arrives in North Alabama. The greatest threat for severe storms including damaging winds will be for areas further to the southeast Thursday afternoon. Marshall and Dekalb Counties are currently included in SPC's Slight Risk (2 out of 5 threat level). We'll catch a breather Thursday night into Friday, then one more round of showers and storms are back Friday night into Saturday. In regard to rainfall, the first system Wednesday night shouldn't bring more than an inch to an inch and a half, then Friday night we can expect less than half an inch.