Sunny and breezy Tuesday

Thankfully North Alabama picked up widespread 0.50" to 1.00" of rain Monday without seeing any strong to severe thunderstorms. Jackson County for example picked up around 1.00" of rain and this fell over an area that is still in extreme drought conditions.

Rapid clearing overnight is bringing sunny skies to North Alabama Tuesday. It will be breezy with highs only managing mid to upper 60s even though we are tracking mostly clear skies. Expect winds out of the west at 10-20 mph which will make it feel more like the low 60s this afternoon.

Dry conditions stick around through at least Thursday if not Friday for North Alabama. Rain chances do pick up by this weekend. However, even just a few days out there are still a lot of questions with the next Weather Maker. Depending on the track of a low pressure system we could see the forecast trend much drier or even much wetter for this weekend. Continue to follow the forecast closely, especially if you have outdoor plans Saturday and Sunday.