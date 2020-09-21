Sunny and breezy Monday, rain from Beta's remnants later this week

Monday brings sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s by mid-afternoon. Our average high in Huntsville for September 21 is around 83 degrees. Tuesday will also be another nice day but cloud cover will increase through the afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s.

While the start of the work week is quiet, the second half of the week is expected to become increasingly wet. The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will slide northeast across the Mississippi Valley by Wednesday and Thursday. Although the system will weaken considerably, it will still bring plenty of moisture into North Alabama. This sets the stage for increasing shower and thunderstorm chances beginning overnight Wednesday night and through the rest of the work week.

For the time being, the wettest day looks to be Thursday, but off and on showers and storms will be possible through next weekend before another cold front brings drier and cooler air once again by next Sunday. We are not concerned about flooding at this time, but North Alabama will still a good bit of rain later this week. A general one to two inches of rain is expected for the entire area over the next seven days. The good news for us is the heaviest rain that could cause flooding problems will stay off to our southwest in Mississippi and Louisiana. Temperatures will also warm to near average, with highs in the low 80s and lows near 60.