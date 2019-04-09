Sunny and almost summer-like Wednesday

A mostly clear sky will allow temperatures to dip into the lower 50s tonight. With damp ground and cool temperatures, areas of fog are likely across the Valley, especially in low lying areas. While Wednesday starts cool, you'll have to get rid of the jacket by the afternoon as high return to the 80 degree mark.

Thursday starts similarly. A mostly sunny sky brings highs back to near 80 again during the afternoon, but it's the last very warm day we'll have for a bit. Clouds arrive later in the day and showers roll in by Thursday night and last through at least Friday morning. There's more scattered shower and storm activity Saturday before the weekend ends on a more interesting note.

Our next real threat of severe weather is focused to Sunday. In fact, the epicenter of the location being monitored is central Alabama. The risk area outlined by the Storm Prediction Center extends far enough north to include the southern fringe of the Tennessee Valley. It's a bit to early to provide a definitive time line, but the necessary ingredients for severe weather look like they're starting to come together for at least some strong to severe storms to end the weekend.