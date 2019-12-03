Sunny and a bit warmer Wednesday

Yes, it's still cold overnight, but afternoons will be comfortably cool with a mostly sunny sky. For Wednesday, we'll start in the lower 30s and highs reach the upper 50s during the afternoon - pretty seasonable overall. Thursday, we start in the mid 30s and highs hit 60. Overnight Thursday into Friday, a few showers sweep across the area. For the most part, that rain comes to end by Friday evening. It won't produce much in the way of measurable rain...most locations will pick up less than a quarter of an inch at most.

Through the weekend, the weather stays decent. Highs Saturday are in the upper 50s with similar weather Sunday. However, a few showers creep in from the south by late Sunday afternoon. Rain increases in coverage Monday into Tuesday, but temperatures stay mild for the beginning of next week. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain will be falling Monday night into Tuesday. As much as two to three inches of rain are possible Sunday through Tuesday.