Sunny Tuesday, record heat possible by Friday

Tuesday will bring sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s for North Alabama. This is cooler than most most days the last 2 weeks but still warmer than normal.

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 8:23 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

After a few showers and sprinkles Monday, North Alabama is back to sunny and dry conditions Tuesday.  North winds of 5-15 mph will usher in fairly dry air by this afternoon.  This dry air combined with sunshine will quickly dry out dead grasses and brush making for another day of elevated fire weather concerns.  

Thankfully there are some chances for rain late Wednesday night and into Thursday.  A system of showers and embedded thunderstorms may drop into North Alabama early Thursday morning.  Some data keeps this system just to our north in Tennessee so it is possible that we remain dry.  Whether we see rain or not the threat will finish up around sunrise Thursday morning so no major issues for Thursday afternoon activities.

The other big story this week will be highs that run 10-20 degrees above normal.  By Friday we will be within a couple of degrees of records highs each day through early next week.

