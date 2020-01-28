Sunny Tuesday, few showers possible by late tonight

Fog developed in low-lying areas near rivers, lakes & valleys Tuesday morning. By the late morning hours, fog will clear for all areas, leaving behind clear to mostly clear skies over North Alabama today.

Mostly sunny skies will allow for highs to top out in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. You will notice clouds increasing around sunset and through this evening. Even a few showers will be possible late tonight and overnight.

Much of North Alabama could even stay dry through the morning commute Wednesday. Most data brings the bulk of the scattered showers by the mid to late afternoon hours Wednesday. Rain will begin to wrap up for North Alabama by midnight with dry conditions Thursday. Expect rain totals around 0.10" with isolated higher and lower.

The next chance for rain will be Friday. The center of this low pressure system will be near the Gulf Coast which will limit the amount of rain that North Alabama will see. Once again totals are trending towards 0.10" with isolated higher or lower. The weekend will be dry with seasonable temperatures.