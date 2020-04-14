Sunny Tuesday, Frost Advisory issued for Wednesday morning

FLOOD WARNINGS

FROST ADVISORY

Much of North Alabama dropped to the upper 30s Tuesday morning which is 10-15 degrees below normal. A chilly start especially for mid April but not low enough for damage to most plants. Unfortunately we may not be as lucky for some Wednesday morning. Make sure you take care of sensitive plants Tuesday night due to the threat of patchy frost. Best chances of dropping to near freezing will be for low-lying areas. Also be sure to uncover plants quickly after sunrise Wednesday because sunny skies will cook plants that are still covered. Wednesday, like today, will warm to the low 60s under sunny skies.

Will see one more chilly start Thursday morning but likely well above freezing with frost unlikely in North Alabama. We will also stay dry through at least Friday afternoon if not Saturday afternoon. A weak system will clip North Alabama late Friday night through sunrise Saturday morning. Most areas will remain dry through Saturday afternoon. Widespread rain returns Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Some embedded thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is unlikely at this time. The Storm Tracker Weather team will continue to monitor.

EASTER SUNDAY TORNADOES

Damage Surveys from Huntsville NWS Office: