Sunny Tuesday, Frost Advisory issued for Wednesday morning

Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 this afternoon. Expect another chilly morning Wednesday with a Frost Advisory in effect for North Alabama overnight tonight.

Posted: Apr 14, 2020 8:14 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2020 8:19 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

FLOOD WARNINGS

FROST ADVISORY

Much of North Alabama dropped to the upper 30s Tuesday morning which is 10-15 degrees below normal.  A chilly start especially for mid April but not low enough for damage to most plants.  Unfortunately we may not be as lucky for some Wednesday morning.  Make sure you take care of sensitive plants Tuesday night due to the threat of patchy frost.  Best chances of dropping to near freezing will be for low-lying areas.  Also be sure to uncover plants quickly after sunrise Wednesday because sunny skies will cook plants that are still covered.  Wednesday, like today, will warm to the low 60s under sunny skies.

Will see one more chilly start Thursday morning but likely well above freezing with frost unlikely in North Alabama.  We will also stay dry through at least Friday afternoon if not Saturday afternoon.  A weak system will clip North Alabama late Friday night through sunrise Saturday morning.  Most areas will remain dry through Saturday afternoon.  Widespread rain returns Saturday night and into Sunday morning.  Some embedded thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is unlikely at this time.  The Storm Tracker Weather team will continue to monitor.

EASTER SUNDAY TORNADOES

    Damage Surveys from Huntsville NWS Office:

  • 6:22 PM -- Boaz, Marshall County EF-2                               Max Winds: 132 mph    Path Length: 9.2 miles
  • 9:00 PM -- Johnson's Crossing, Cullman County EF-1        Max Winds: 100 mph    Path Length: 5.4 miles
  • 9:11 PM -- Welti, Cullman County EF-0                               Max Winds: 80 mph      Path Length: 0.4 miles
  • 9:12 PM -- Walter, Cullman County EF-2                             Max Winds: 115 mph    Path Length: 2.5 miles
  • 9:50 PM -- Shiloh, Dekalb County EF-1                               Max Winds: 95 mph      Path Length: 1.9 miles
  • 10:22 PM -- Collinsville, Dekalb County EF-0                      Max Winds: 80 mph      Path Length: 3.6 miles

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 3734

Reported Deaths: 99
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson61215
Mobile46817
Lee2508
Shelby2305
Chambers2128
Madison1873
Montgomery1355
Tuscaloosa1210
Marshall1022
Tallapoosa1015
Walker840
Etowah777
Baldwin721
Calhoun610
Marion564
Houston471
St. Clair430
Morgan420
Randolph404
Cullman391
Talladega381
Limestone370
Coffee360
Elmore350
Chilton330
Wilcox310
DeKalb270
Russell270
Jackson262
Pickens230
Marengo221
Lauderdale224
Sumter210
Pike210
Autauga191
Clarke190
Greene180
Coosa180
Bibb170
Hale150
Lowndes150
Macon151
Dallas140
Blount140
Clay140
Covington130
Henry130
Dale120
Cleburne120
Washington121
Barbour100
Franklin100
Colbert101
Choctaw100
Cherokee90
Lamar80
Lawrence80
Butler80
Escambia80
Monroe71
Perry60
Bullock50
Conecuh50
Fayette40
Winston40
Crenshaw30
Geneva10
Unassigned00
Huntsville
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

