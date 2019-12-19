Sunny Thursday, Gulf storm system grazes North Alabama this weekend

Thursday morning brought another chilly start for North Alabama with temperatures down to the low to mid 20s. Sunny skies will allow for a quick warm up through early afternoon with highs reaching the low 50s today.

The gradual warming trend continues Friday and through Christmas but that also comes with increasing chances of rain Saturday and Sunday. A Gulf of Mexico low pressure system will move east near the Alabama and Florida coastline this weekend. Though the center of the storm is well south of us, enough rain could move north to bring periods of moderate rainfall. There will be a sharp gradient in rain totals. It is possible that areas closer to Tennessee state-line could see less than 0.10" of rain and Marshall and Dekalb Counties see over 1" of rain.

Rain totals Saturday-Monday come down to the exact track of the low as it moves towards Florida. The low has yet to even develop so the Storm Tracker weather team will continue to monitor and adjust the forecast.