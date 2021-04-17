Sunny Sunday in store, another big cool down next week

Saturday turned out to be a pretty nice day across the region. Dry air really limited the shower activity this morning and allowed for all of us to see more clearing than expected this afternoon. For that reason, temperatures overperformed in the upper 60s for highs earlier today. Mostly clear skies will bring us another chilly night with lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be another nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

This unusually quiet April weather pattern isn't going anywhere. Mostly sunny skies continue through Tuesday as temperatures gradually climb back to seasonable norms in the low 70s. By Tuesday night and early Wednesday, a strong cold front will move through the region. There still does not appear to be much moisture accompanying this front as it sweeps through. Having said that, we'll keep a small chance for a shower Wednesday. The bigger headline is the cool down behind the front. Highs are stuck near 60 Wednesday with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Some outlying areas may see a light late season frost Thursday morning. Our next widespread rain chance holds off until next Friday and Saturday.