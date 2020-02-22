Sunny Saturday, rain returns Sunday night

Bundle up if you heading early this morning. Most spots dropped into the mid 20s this morning, but have warmed back up to near 30 at this hour. The good news is we'll warm up nicely throughout the day today, warming up to near seasonable temperatures in the mid 50s with lots of sunshine! Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with rain chances back in the forecast Sunday. Much of Sunday will stay dry, but clouds are on the increase during the day. Rain chances increase quickly once we get past sunset Sunday evening, with the most widespread rain arriving overnight into early Monday morning. Monday will be a soaker once again with showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms throughout the day. Rain slowly tapers off by lunchtime Tuesday. Rainfall totals will be light, ranging from around a half inch to three quarters of an inch for most spots.

Once the lingering showers from the first system come to an end by midday Tuesday, the rest of the day looks dry but cloudy. The dry weather won't last too long though, as a second system brings more light showers by Wednesday morning. Behind this system, a cold front will bring in more colder temperatures for the latter part of next week. If the cold air arrive before the rain moves out, there is a small window that some parts of our area could see a brief transition from rain to snow once again late Wednesday night into Thursday, similar to what we saw this past week. Again, our ground temperatures our still well above freezing, so any snow that does fall will melt on contact with roads. Nonetheless, a light dusting on cars and rooftops is possible, but no impacts to the roads are expected. Temperatures drop back to well below normal late next week.