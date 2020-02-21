Clear
Sunny Saturday from start to finish

Saturday morning marks one last truly frigid start, at least for a few days.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 5:40 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A clear sky and light wind allow temperatures to dip into the low to mid 20s, creating the ideal conditions for a hard freeze. You'll likely need the ice scrapers if you've got early morning plans. The rest of the day however, is going to be great. A sky full of sunshine pushes highs into the mid 50s...overall, much more seasonable for this time of year.

Things start to change again for the second half of the weekend. Morning temps Sunday are in the mid 30s and highs reach the mid 50s again. However, clouds increase through the morning and a stray shower will be possible by the evening. Showers creep in and increase in coverage overnight, paving the way for a wet Monday. A few embedded storms are possible, too. At this point, there's no outlined risk for severe weather. We're a bit drier Tuesday, then a "reinforcing" cold front swings through Wednesday and creates the opportunity for a few wet snowflakes after temperatures drop.

Closing out next week, it'll still be chilly but showers (or flurries) taper both Thursday and Friday. Rainfall totals shouldn't exceed an inch for the next 7 days, so flooding concerns are tempered a bit.  That being said, any additional rainfall right now will likely cause stream and river rises.

