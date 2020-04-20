Sunny Monday, watching severe threat for late Wednesday

The last bit of showers, mist and clouds exited North Alabama around sunrise this morning. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies to stick through Monday afternoon. Today's highs will top out near 70° this afternoon which is still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of the year.

A few decaying thunderstorms Missouri could survive to bring a few stray showers overnight but most areas will remain dry early Tuesday morning. North Alabama is back to dry and mostly clear skies by sunrise Tuesday morning with afternoon highs in the mid 70s tomorrow.

Our next chance for widespread rain arrives by the late afternoon hours Wednesday and into Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible closer to and after midnight Wednesday night through roughly sunrise Thursday morning. As of Monday morning the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of North Alabama mainly west of I-65 in Marginal Risk which is the 1 out of 5 threat level for severe thunderstorms. Details including timing and area with greatest threat will shift over the next 48 hours so continue to monitor the latest forecast. Along with the severe thunderstorm threat more heavy rainfall is likely too with an additional one to two inches expected through Friday morning. We get a brief break from the rain before another quick hitting system arrives Saturday. Despite all the upcoming rain chances, highs stay seasonable in the low to mid 70s.