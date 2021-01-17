Sunny Monday, plenty of rain chances for the rest of the week

After a pleasant January Sunday, temperatures will once again dip to near freezing overnight with a few passing clouds. Winds will continue to be gusty tonight and Monday. Sustained winds will remain out of the west at 10 to 15 miles per hour and could gust closer to 20 miles per hour through tomorrow afternoon. Speaking of tomorrow, your Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday looks exactly like today with even more sunshine! Highs are once again seasonable in the low 50s Monday. Enjoy the sunshine, because we will not be seeing much of it through the rest of this abbreviated work week.

A weak frontal boundary will side through North Alabama Tuesday afternoon and evening. While this front will bring more clouds, it doesn't have much moisture to work with. Nonetheless, isolated showers are possible for the second half of Tuesday, mainly for areas south of the Tennessee River. Any showers that do develop will fade by midnight. Much of Wednesday looks dry, but gloomy.

By Wednesday night, some showers will be back in the forecast as a stronger system moves towards the southeast. Widespread rain looks to be a good bet Thursday and the first half of Friday. There is still a lot of uncertainty to sort out with this late week system, including the exact track of the system. The current forecast track keeps the bulk of the rain to our south, with North Alabama seeing a glancing blow of rain. Earlier tracks were a bit further north, meaning a greater concern for heavy rain. For now, rainfall totals of 0.5" to 1.5" are expected, with higher totals for our southern communities. The good news is most of the rain is out of the area just in time for the weekend. Temperatures in the week ahead will be near normal or just above normal, with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.