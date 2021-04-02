Sunny through Easter Sunday, another freeze threat Saturday morning

Clear skies last all day Friday and continue through at least Easter Sunday! This means loads of sunshine for the holiday weekend along with a gradual warming trend. That being said, highs will be running about 15 degrees below average again today: mid-50s by 3:00 pm Friday afternoon. We'll have one more very cold morning Saturday, so the National Weather Service has issued another Freeze Warning.

For Easter Sunday, highs are back close to average, topping out near 70. The warming trend continues through the week and by Wednesday highs will be approaching the 80° mark. That aforementioned ridge keeps rain at bay until it starts to break down around midweek next week. Scattered showers and storms are back Thursday.