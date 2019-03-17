Sunny & mild for St. Patrick's Day

Our St. Patrick's Day Sunday will be a lovely one for all across the Valley. Expect only a few passing clouds and temperatures near average for this point in the season - hovering near 60 by the afternoon. Tonight, lows dip into the low to mid 30s. Light, patchy frost isn't impossible, so take all necessary precautions to protect you sensitive plants.

Looking ahead to the next chance of rain...fortunately, it won't amount to much. Projected rain totals for the next 7 days aren't more than a tenth of an inch, meaning the showers late Wednesday into Thursday certainly won't exacerbate the already swollen waterways. In regard to temperatures, there's no major cool down or warm on in the near future. Expect highs to be at least near average. We'll be approaching 70 next weekend.