Sunny & drier Thursday

The remnants of Cristobal and a trailing cold front have finally pushed east of the area and in their wake, we'll have spectacular weather heading into the weekend. In fact, lows tonight will be running almost 15 degrees cooler than last night and highs tomorrow? Nearly 10 degrees cooler!

Of course, the biggest difference maker in what it feels like is the humidity, which has already seen some improvement. As the wind continues to shift to more out of the north Thursday, cooler AND drier air keeps filtering into North Alabama. Expect a breeze at times up to 20 mph with highs in the lower 80s Thursday afternoon. That's several degrees below average.

High pressure keeps a sunny sky in the forecast through at least the weekend, but the pattern starts to shift early next week. Temperatures approach 90 again Wednesday and the chance for an isolated shower or storm returns to the forecast.