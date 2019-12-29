Clear

Sunday severe threat

As a cold front approaches North Alabama, the threat for severe storms in back.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 7:44 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Damaging wind, heavy rain, and at least the potential for a couple of tornadoes is present later Sunday. The main window we're watching is late this afternoon through the early evening, but a strong storm can't be ruled out earlier in the day.

We'll see showers off and on through the first half of Sunday, with the chance for storms increasing after lunchtime. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our counties along and west of I-65 in a Slight Risk area (2 out of 5), indicative of scattered severe storms. Farther east toward Sand Mountain, the threat is more isolated.

Storms will be moving west to east, meaning the Shoals will be impacted first, around 6PM. Storms should be approaching the Huntsville area by 9PM. The line will likely be weakening some through the night, but will be near Sand Mountain before midnight. With nocturnal storms expected, now's the time to have a plan. If you tend to go to bed early, have a way to receive warnings that will wake you.

