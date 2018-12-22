Sunday morning showers

Late tonight, clouds thicken and scattered showers arrive after midnight. We'll wake up to temperatures in the lower 40s and widespread showers off and on. Expect them to taper after noon with clouds that linger through the evening. It won't be terribly chilly - temperatures still reach the mid 50s.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be decent, especially considering the kind of wet weather we've had so frequently lately. Christmas Eve (Monday) features temperatures right on average with lows starting out near freezing and highs in the lower 50s. Skies stay partly cloudy through Christmas Day. An isolated shower is possible Christmas Day (Tuesday), but mostly stay dry and mild.

A mainly southerly wind brings temperatures into the lower 60s by Wednesday and on Thursday, our next big weather-maker will be knocking on our door. Heavy rain and even the potential for thunderstorms will likely reach a peak in the afternoon. Lingering showers continue through at least Friday morning and potentially even Saturday. Highs drop from the mid 60s to mid 50s between Friday and Saturday behind a cold front.