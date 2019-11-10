Sunday kicks off Winter Weather Awareness Week in Alabama

A cold front is on the way and people say they are preparing for the freezing temperatures.

"There's not much snow in Alabama," 4-year-old Jacob said.

"I really want it to snow!" his 6-year-old brother William said.

William and Jacob were out at Ken Johnston Park with their dad and sister to fly planes and launch model rockets while the weather is still warm. Still, they say they're excited for next week.

"There's not much chance to get snow in Huntsville, so yeah I think we are all excited," their father Robert Donath said.

Sunday kicks off the National Weather Service's Winter Weather Awareness Week in Alabama. The weather service notes that the likelihood of extreme winter weather in Alabama is low. Still when it does occur, it can cause significant damage, injuries, and even death. That's why being prepared is key to avoid those dangers, especially since it's not common in North Alabama.

Now, kids might be ready to play, but Donath says he's taking steps to make sure his kids stay safe.

"We know the freeze is coming so cover up pipes and everything. We got to air up the tires because when it gets colder, pressure goes down, so we got to compensate. Seal up the doors, so a draft doesn't come true, and bundle you guys up, so you guys can be nice and warm and can go run around in the snow. Right?" Donath asked his kids.

"Yep!" they chimed in.