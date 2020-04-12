Sunday afternoon severe weather update

A second round of showers and thunderstorms is moving through North Alabama early this afternoon. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lots of cloud to ground lightning are possible with these storms, they will remain below severe limits. This is not the end of our severe weather threat for the rest of the day. A warm front will advance through North Alabama in the next hour or two. Once this warm front moves through, we will warm up quickly with plenty of moisture arriving into our area as well. This will set the stage for another round of storms later this afternoon.

We are closely monitoring clusters of sever storms across central Mississippi at this hour. These storms are intensifying quickly and could become supercells in the next hour or so. Some of these storms have already produced significant tornadoes and damage this morning, especially in the city of Monroe, Louisiana. These supercells will make their to the northeast over the next hour or two, eventually approaching the Shoals by 3 or 4 PM. These supercells will have the potential to produce tornadoes, some of which could be long track and strong, large hail, damaging winds in excess of 70 MPH, and heavy rainfall. Expect several waves of severe storms to continue through the evening hours. One final line of strong to severe storms will move through the area from west to east late this evening into the overnight hours. The severe threat will be over by sunrise tomorrow morning.

With several waves of rain already this morning combined with the additional storms this afternoon and tonight, flash flooding will likely become an issue. If you have to be outside or travel today, please use extreme caution. If at all possible, just stay home today and tonight.

A severe weather outbreak remains likely later today and tonight. Please make any last preparations now. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings (WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App, NOAA Weather Radio). Also be sure to know where you are going to take shelter when a watch of warning issued. Charge your mobile devices in case you lose power. Stay with WAAY 31 for continuous updates all afternoon and evening both on air and online at waaytv.com.