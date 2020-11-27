Sunday afternoon rain, then colder

Friday started off rather nice before the day turned gloomy with lowering clouds. Scattered showers and even a few storms developed late in the afternoon with high into the 60's. Showers and a few storms will continue into the night hours, tapering down after midnight.

Weekend:

Saturday: looks really nice after some morning clouds. Highs will be in the low 60's. Sunday will start out cloudy but rain will advance across the region during the afternoon. Rain will continue into the night and become scattered. Rainfall amount will be in the 1-2" range over northwestern Alabama to 1/2-1" over ther rest of the region. Highs Sunday will be near 60.

Winds shift early Monday to the northwest and become gusty up to 35 mph. A few lingering showers can be expected with the possibility of a few flurries mixing in - especially over the higher elevations of northeast Alabama Monday afternoon / evening. Temps will hold in the low to mid 40's in the morning then drop into the 30's by later afteroon.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be quite cold with the coldest temperatures of the season... lows in the mid 20's. A few localities could be a few degrees colder.