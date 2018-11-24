Sunday Will Be Warm With Showers Moving In Late

Sunday will start off mild and quickly warm into the 60s. Winds will also be breezy with gusts up to 15 mph throughout the day. The rain won't start to creep in until after 3 p.m. for the Shoals. The rain will move across the Valley during the early evening with quick bouts of showers. The rain could last as late as 1 a.m. for Sand Mountain. This means the morning commute for Monday will be dry and cooler.

Colder air moves in during Monday which will only allow temperatures to reach the low 50s. The cold weather continues Tuesday with temperatures starting off in the upper 20s.

We are tracking more rain late Thursday and then again on Saturday.